Citation
Chandrasekara UHS, Warnakulasuriya SSP, Kisokanth G. J. Public Health Res. 2020; 9(4): e1796.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, PAGEPress)
DOI
PMID
33209859 PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Tea pluckers in Sri Lanka play a prominent role in supplying tea for the local and foreign demand. Long standing, bearing weight on back, repetitive hand movements, slip and falls due to walking on uneven grounds lead to various health problems among them. Thus, this study was aimed to assess the prevalence of musculoskeletal pain and environmental health hazards among tea pluckers of Maddekanda tea estate in Balangoda area, Sri Lanka. Design and Methods: A descriptive cross-sectional study was carried out among 378 tea pluckers, recruited using simple random sampling method. Data were collected by validated, pretested interviewer administered questionnaire and descriptive and inferential statistical analyses were performed by using SPSS v20.
Language: en
Keywords
Sri Lanka; musculoskeletal pain; Occupational health problems; tea pluckers