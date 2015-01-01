|
Ubukata S, Oishi N, Higashi T, Kagawa S, Yamauchi H, Okuyama C, Watanabe H, Ono M, Saji H, Aso T, Murai T, Ueda K. Neuropsychiatr. Dis. Treat. 2020; 16: 2719-2732.
(Copyright © 2020, Dove Press)
33209027 PMCID
Abstract
AIM: Amyloid-β (Aβ) accumulation, accelerated by traumatic brain injury (TBI), may play a crucial role in neurodegeneration in chronic-stage TBI. The injury type could influence Aβ dynamics because of TBI's complex, heterogeneous nature. We, therefore, investigated spatial patterns of amyloid deposition according to injury type after TBI using 5-(5-(2-(2-(2-[F]-fluoroethoxy)ethoxy)ethoxy)benzofuran-2-yl)-N-methylpyridin-2-amine (18F-FPYBF-2) positron emission tomography (PET).
Language: en
Keywords
amyloid deposition; chronic; diffuse axonal injury; focal injury; PET