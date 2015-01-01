SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ubukata S, Oishi N, Higashi T, Kagawa S, Yamauchi H, Okuyama C, Watanabe H, Ono M, Saji H, Aso T, Murai T, Ueda K. Neuropsychiatr. Dis. Treat. 2020; 16: 2719-2732.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Dove Press)

DOI

10.2147/NDT.S268504

PMID

33209027 PMCID

Abstract

AIM: Amyloid-β (Aβ) accumulation, accelerated by traumatic brain injury (TBI), may play a crucial role in neurodegeneration in chronic-stage TBI. The injury type could influence Aβ dynamics because of TBI's complex, heterogeneous nature. We, therefore, investigated spatial patterns of amyloid deposition according to injury type after TBI using 5-(5-(2-(2-(2-[F]-fluoroethoxy)ethoxy)ethoxy)benzofuran-2-yl)-N-methylpyridin-2-amine (18F-FPYBF-2) positron emission tomography (PET).

Methods: Altogether, 20 patients with chronic TBI [12 with focal injury, 8 with diffuse axonal injury (DAI)] underwent 18F-FPYBF-2 PET, structural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and neuropsychological examination. Additionally, 50 healthy controls underwent either 18F-FPYBF-2 PET (n=30) or structural MRI (n=20).

Results: Standardized uptake value ratio (SUVR) on PET images and regional brain volumes were measured in four cortical (frontal, parietal, occipital, temporal) and subcortical (combined caudate, putamen, pallidum, thalamus) regions. Patients with DAI showed significantly increased (compared with controls) SUVR in occipital and temporal cortices and decreased brain volume in occipital cortex (corrected p < 0.05). Although patients with focal injury showed decreased SUVR in all regions except occipital cortex, there were no significant differences (compared with controls) in the SUVR in any regions. There were no significant correlations between increased SUVR and neuropsychological impairments in patients with DAI.

Conclusion: Varying spatial patterns of amyloid deposition suggest amyloid pathology diversity depending on the injury type in chronic-TBI patients.


Language: en

Keywords

amyloid deposition; chronic; diffuse axonal injury; focal injury; PET

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print