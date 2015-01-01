Abstract

AIM: Amyloid-β (Aβ) accumulation, accelerated by traumatic brain injury (TBI), may play a crucial role in neurodegeneration in chronic-stage TBI. The injury type could influence Aβ dynamics because of TBI's complex, heterogeneous nature. We, therefore, investigated spatial patterns of amyloid deposition according to injury type after TBI using 5-(5-(2-(2-(2-[F]-fluoroethoxy)ethoxy)ethoxy)benzofuran-2-yl)-N-methylpyridin-2-amine (18F-FPYBF-2) positron emission tomography (PET).



Methods: Altogether, 20 patients with chronic TBI [12 with focal injury, 8 with diffuse axonal injury (DAI)] underwent 18F-FPYBF-2 PET, structural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and neuropsychological examination. Additionally, 50 healthy controls underwent either 18F-FPYBF-2 PET (n=30) or structural MRI (n=20).



Results: Standardized uptake value ratio (SUVR) on PET images and regional brain volumes were measured in four cortical (frontal, parietal, occipital, temporal) and subcortical (combined caudate, putamen, pallidum, thalamus) regions. Patients with DAI showed significantly increased (compared with controls) SUVR in occipital and temporal cortices and decreased brain volume in occipital cortex (corrected p < 0.05). Although patients with focal injury showed decreased SUVR in all regions except occipital cortex, there were no significant differences (compared with controls) in the SUVR in any regions. There were no significant correlations between increased SUVR and neuropsychological impairments in patients with DAI.



Conclusion: Varying spatial patterns of amyloid deposition suggest amyloid pathology diversity depending on the injury type in chronic-TBI patients.

