Journal Article

Citation

Gallant C, Luczon R, Ryan D, Good D. Neuropsychol. Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/09602011.2020.1847148

PMID

33208035

Abstract

Recently, there has been a growing interest in the use of cannabis after traumatic brain injury (TBI); however, little is known about the long-term effects of cannabis on milder injuries and post-concussive symptoms. Further, substance use often increases post-TBI and, thus, individuals who chronically use cannabis may unknowingly be exceeding safe or therapeutic doses. The current cross-sectional study explores the prevalence of cannabis use among university students with and without a history of concussion and examines the relationship between concussion and post-concussive symptoms as a function of cannabis use. Eighty-four undergraduates (n = 51 without a prior concussion; n = 33 with a prior concussion) completed a series of questionnaires, capturing their head injury history, current and past substance use, and post-concussive symptomatology.

RESULTS indicated that those with a history of concussion were more likely to use cannabis and had higher cannabis use severity scores compared to those without a previous concussion. Further, among cannabis users only, concussion severity demonstrated a significant positive association with post-concussive symptom (e.g., headaches, memory problems) severity (i.e., frequency, intensity, duration). Taken together, the long-term use of cannabis may be detrimental to individuals with a history of concussion, exacerbating, rather than mitigating, post-concussive symptoms.


Language: en

Keywords

Concussion; Cannabis; Post-Concussive Symptoms; Substance Use; Traumatic Brain Injury

