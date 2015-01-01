|
Citation
|
Gallant C, Luczon R, Ryan D, Good D. Neuropsychol. Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33208035
|
Abstract
|
Recently, there has been a growing interest in the use of cannabis after traumatic brain injury (TBI); however, little is known about the long-term effects of cannabis on milder injuries and post-concussive symptoms. Further, substance use often increases post-TBI and, thus, individuals who chronically use cannabis may unknowingly be exceeding safe or therapeutic doses. The current cross-sectional study explores the prevalence of cannabis use among university students with and without a history of concussion and examines the relationship between concussion and post-concussive symptoms as a function of cannabis use. Eighty-four undergraduates (n = 51 without a prior concussion; n = 33 with a prior concussion) completed a series of questionnaires, capturing their head injury history, current and past substance use, and post-concussive symptomatology.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Concussion; Cannabis; Post-Concussive Symptoms; Substance Use; Traumatic Brain Injury