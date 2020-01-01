|
Citation
|
Duffy ME, Lieberman A, Wonderlich SA, Crosby RD, Mitchell JE, Crow SJ, Peterson CB, le Grange D, Bardone-Cone AM, Joiner TE. Personal. Disord. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33211528
|
Abstract
|
Individuals with bulimia nervosa often experience suicidal ideation. Identity disturbance, or unstable sense of self, has been connected both to eating disorders and to suicidality. This study sought to test whether identity problems were related to severity of current suicidal ideation in a sample of women with bulimic-spectrum pathology, above and beyond history of suicidal behavior and several symptoms of borderline personality disorder. Women (N = 204; 90.7% Caucasian; Mage = 25.7 years [SD = 8.8]) with bulimic-spectrum pathology completed self-report personality assessments and items evaluating suicidality. A hierarchical linear regression was utilized to examine the association between identity problems and severity of current suicidal ideation, before and after inclusion of relevant clinical features (i.e., suicide attempt history [Step 2], affective lability, stimulus seeking, and rejection [Step 3]). Identity problems were directly associated with severity of current suicidal ideation (β =.481, p <.001). This relationship retained significance after inclusion of suicide attempt history (β =.335, p <.001) as well as borderline personality disorder symptoms (β =.324, p <.001). Identity problems displayed a robust relationship with suicidal ideation severity in women with bulimic-spectrum pathology.
Language: en