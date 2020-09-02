Abstract

Suicidal behaviors are a serious but potentially preventable cause of premature death. Increased awareness of the importance of mental health for global health has led to new initiatives, supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN). The suicide mortality rate is one of the indicators covered in the UN's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3. The aim of this study is to identify the scientific production and its temporal evolution related to the suicide mortality rate indicator in the context of mental disorders and as one of the SDG. A bibliometric analysis was performed in Scopus to assess the related research on suicide mortality rate, including on the context of the third SDG, from inception to September 2, 2020. The set of articles were analyzed for bibliometric measures. A total of 3126 documents about mental health and suicide mortality rate on the context of SDG were collected. Articles were the predominant type of literature on this area (78.3%), with significant expression on the last years, more evident around 2015, the year of adoption of SDGs. Despite a large volume of evidence, the debate about suicide mortality rate as an indicator of SDG is still very sparse suggesting a need for better consensus on its evaluation methods. This study presents useful characteristics for the formulation of new studies and provides specific targets for the construction or improvement of public policies on the context of the SDGs for further discussion on this strategy proposed by the UN.

