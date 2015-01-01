|
Wang H, Zeng C, Li X, Chang R, Yu X, Xu C, Ma T, Wang Y, Qiao S, Cai Y. AIDS Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
33215274
Transgender women (TGW) worldwide report disproportionate violence victimization, depression and condomless anal intercourse (CAI), but the mechanism of the coexistence remains unclear. Using snowball sampling, we recruited 198 self-identified TGW in Shenyang, China between April 2017 and July 2017, and conducted confidential questionnaire survey among them. Positive HIV status was reported by 49 (24.7%) participants. 117 (59.1%) reported at least one type of lifetime violence victimization, with transactional sexual partners being the main violence perpetrators. 108 (54.5%) reported mild to severe depression. 105 (53.0%) reported having CAI with their sexual partners during the last 6 months. Path analysis showed that the association between participants' violence victimization and CAI was fully mediated by their depression (indirect effect: 0.083, p = 0.014; direct effect: 0.137, p = 0.121). We suggest to incorporate violence screening and prevention and mental health services into intervention strategies to prevent CAI among Chinese TGW.
Depression; Condomless anal intercourse; Mediating effect; Transgender women; Violence victimization