Abstract

Transgender women (TGW) worldwide report disproportionate violence victimization, depression and condomless anal intercourse (CAI), but the mechanism of the coexistence remains unclear. Using snowball sampling, we recruited 198 self-identified TGW in Shenyang, China between April 2017 and July 2017, and conducted confidential questionnaire survey among them. Positive HIV status was reported by 49 (24.7%) participants. 117 (59.1%) reported at least one type of lifetime violence victimization, with transactional sexual partners being the main violence perpetrators. 108 (54.5%) reported mild to severe depression. 105 (53.0%) reported having CAI with their sexual partners during the last 6 months. Path analysis showed that the association between participants' violence victimization and CAI was fully mediated by their depression (indirect effect: 0.083, p = 0.014; direct effect: 0.137, p = 0.121). We suggest to incorporate violence screening and prevention and mental health services into intervention strategies to prevent CAI among Chinese TGW.

Language: en