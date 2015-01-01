|
Winding TN, Skouenborg LA, Mortensen VL, Andersen JH. BMC Psychol. 2020; 8(1): e122.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
33213518
BACKGROUND: Being bullied in adolescence is linked to mental health problems like anxiety, depressive- and somatic symptoms and can have negative consequences on both an individual and a societal level. However, evidence regarding the long-term mental health consequences of bullying in adolescence is limited. The aim of this study was to examine whether being bullied at age 15 or 18 was associated with experiencing depressive symptoms at age 28, and to examine whether being bullied at both ages 15 and 18 increased the risk of experiencing depressive symptoms at age 28.
Language: en
Adolescence; Bullying; Depressive symptoms; Prospective study