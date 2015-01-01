|
Mangerini I, Bertilsson M, de Rijk A, Hensing G. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e1744.
BACKGROUND: Depression is prevalent among employees and a major reason for sickness absence. First-line managers' attitudes towards employees with depression might influence return to work and the scant literature indicates gender differences in attitudes. The objective of this study was to investigate gender differences in managers' attitudes to employees with depression.
Gender; Depression; Mental health; Stigma; Employee; Managers; Negative attitudes