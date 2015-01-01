SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hsieh C, Charak R, Cano-Gonzalez I, Gonzalez L, Roley-Roberts ME, Hovey JD. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2020.1846227

33215982

The present study examined the mediating effect of perceived burdensomeness (PB) and thwarted belongingness (TB) in the association between childhood polyvictimization and suicide ideation (past week) among 528 Hispanic college students. Nearly 10% reported polyvictimization, 19.8% had suicide ideation, and polyvictimization was a risk factor of suicide ideation through PB and TB. The indirect effect through PB was stronger than the indirect effect through TB. Interventions should focus on PB and TB to alleviate suicide ideation among Hispanic undergraduate students.


Language: en
