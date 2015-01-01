Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The main objective of this research was to generate a consensus on the conceptual definition of household emergency preparedness from experts representing multiple disciplines and countries, in order to facilitate the development of an all-hazards, comprehensive, valid, and reliable instrument.



METHODS: Questions were generated via 3 methods: literature search, using existing instruments, and expert panels using the Delphi technique.



RESULTS: Panelists (n = 154) representing 36 countries came to a consensus that household emergency preparedness is defined as the completion of several preparedness actions and assembling a kit that can be transported in an evacuation. The new 51-question instrument demonstrates face, content, and criterion validity and internal consistency reliability (α = 0.96). The instrument assesses whether specific preparedness actions have been taken, and the presence or absence of essential supplies that could enable households to safely endure conditions that disasters would likely present (loss of power, water limitations, and/or lack of access to additional supplies for a few days).



CONCLUSION: A valid and reliable instrument provides researchers with a replicable approach to assessment of preparedness levels, which is necessary to plan mitigation strategies, enhance health promotion, prevent injuries, and increase resilience for individuals and communities. The instrument can provide evidence to support interventions addressing health needs of community members following a disaster.

