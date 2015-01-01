|
Heagele TN, McNeill CC, Adams LM, Alfred DM. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
33213596
OBJECTIVE: The main objective of this research was to generate a consensus on the conceptual definition of household emergency preparedness from experts representing multiple disciplines and countries, in order to facilitate the development of an all-hazards, comprehensive, valid, and reliable instrument.
disasters; delphi technique; disaster medicine; disaster planning; emergency preparedness