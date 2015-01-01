SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wolkowicz NR, Ham LS, Perrotte JK, Zamboanga BL. J. Addict. Dis. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10550887.2020.1847993

PMID

33215570

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Negative Urgency (NU), the tendency to act rashly during negative emotional states, is associated with alcohol misuse through various alcohol cognitions; however, these relationships are often examined in isolation and exclude certain alcohol cognitions.

OBJECTIVE: This study simultaneously modeled NU's association with alcohol-related problems through (a) beliefs about the likelihood of experiencing positive or negative effects from alcohol (i.e., expectancies), (b) desirability of alcohol's positive or negative effects (i.e., valuations), and (c) reasons for consuming alcohol (i.e., drinking motives).

METHODS: Participants (N = 565) completed measures of NU, expectancies, valuations, drinking motives, and alcohol problems online.

RESULTS: NU was indirectly associated with alcohol-related problems through coping motives, positive expectancies, and enhancement motives. Despite a positive association between NU and negative valuations, NU was not associated with alcohol-related problems through valuations.

CONCLUSIONS: These results further researchers' understanding of how NU is associated with modifiable alcohol cognitions, with clear implications for informing treatment and future research.


Language: en

Keywords

drinking motives; alcohol expectancies; alcohol valuations; alcohol-related problems; Negative Urgency

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print