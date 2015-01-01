SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

O'Reilly LM, Froberg BA, Gian CT, D'Onofrio BM, Simon KI. Med. Care Res. Rev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1077558720974144

PMID

33213274

Abstract

This article aimed to determine the association between the Affordable Care Act young adult mandate and suicidal behavior. From 2007 to 2013, we used the Nationwide/National Inpatient Sample and National Poison Data System to examine suicide attempt, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wide-Ranging Online Data for Epidemiologic Research to examine suicide. We aggregated each outcome by quarter/year and conducted a difference-in-differences linear regression to compare young adults aged 19 to 25 years with those 27 to 29 years before and after implementation. There were not statistically significant associations between the mandate and suicide attempt inpatient hospitalizations (unstandardized beta coefficient [b] = -0.72, p =.12, standard error [SE] = 0.42) and percentage of poisoning cases due to suspected suicidal intent (b = 0.23, p =.19, SE = 0.16). There was a statistically significant association when examining suicide prevalence (b = -0.03, p =.01, SE = 0.001). The results suggest that health insurance may buffer against but is unlikely to reverse the increasing suicide rate.


Language: en

Keywords

suicidal behavior; Affordable Care Act; difference-in-differences; young adult mandate

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print