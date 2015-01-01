|
Citation
Barbar S, Haddad C, Sacre H, Dagher D, Akel M, Kheir N, Salameh P, Hallit S, Obeid S. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
33217009
Abstract
PURPOSE: To assess the relationship of smoking (cigarettes or waterpipe), alcohol drinking, alexithymia, self-esteem, anxiety, depression, stress, social phobia, emotional intelligence, impulsivity, insomnia, physical health, and loneliness with problematic social media use (PSMU) in a sample of Lebanese citizens.
Language: en
Keywords
anxiety; dependence; nicotine; alcohol use disorder; problematic social media use; social phobia