Abstract

PURPOSE: To assess the relationship of smoking (cigarettes or waterpipe), alcohol drinking, alexithymia, self-esteem, anxiety, depression, stress, social phobia, emotional intelligence, impulsivity, insomnia, physical health, and loneliness with problematic social media use (PSMU) in a sample of Lebanese citizens.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study enrolled 466 participants (January-May 2019).



RESULTS: Higher anxiety, alcohol use disorder, and social phobia were correlated with elevated PSMU, while older age was associated with lower PSMU. Emotional intelligence partially mediated the association between alexithymia and PSMU by 4.55%.



PRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS: Since these manifestations are preventable, spreading awareness through our schools, educational programs, and even healthcare professionals would considerably reduce the pace at which young adults are transforming into anxious and distorted individuals.

