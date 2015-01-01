Abstract

According to Joiner's interpersonal-psychological theory of suicide repeated engagement in suicidal behavior or so-called painful and provocative events constitutes the acquired capability for suicide (ACS) comprising two facets: enhanced pain tolerance and fearlessness about death (FAD). Recent research showed that single bouts of violent-video-gaming (VVG) increase pain tolerance. It is unknown whether individuals who habitually play VVGs at a high frequency rate show higher signs of ACS in terms of low pain sensitivity, high tolerance and lowered FAD compared to non-gamers. In a cross-sectional case-control study, we compared pain sensitivity and tolerance during a 5-min Cold-Pressor-Test (CPT) besides FAD in young males, playing VVGs highly frequent (n = 18) vs. non-gamers (n = 17). Mood was rated before and after the CPT. We found higher CPT-pain tolerance, lower intensity ratings and higher FAD scores among gamers compared to non-gamers. A significant time x group interaction of pain ratings indicated a process of habituation in the gamers. An increase of positive mood in the gamers emphasizes the role of opponent processes. The results suggest that habitual VVG might reflect a repetitive behavior enhancing the ACS.

