Abstract

The age-standardized suicide rate and per capita alcohol consumption from 183 countries were acquired, and its relationship with per capita alcohol consumption was examined by the regression analysis. The positive associations between per capita alcohol consumption and the suicide rate were found among males and females in all income groups of countries. Compared with other environmental factors, controlling alcohol consumption has a distinct target and can be feasible and effective for reducing suicides. Health policy makers should keep in mind that alcohol consumption is costing lives not just by long-term physical ailments but also by making people vulnerable to suicide.

