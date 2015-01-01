Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to ascertain the general characteristics of injured patients and use the Andersen Model to identify factors affecting health-related quality of life (QOL) in injured patients with or without activity limitations.



METHODS: We used data of 1602 injured patients from 2014 to 2017 from the population-based Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, South Korea. QOL was measured using the EQ-5D-3L, and activity limitations were analyzed alongside predisposing factors (gender, age, education level, and marital status), enabling factors (basic living security, health insurance type, private insurance status, household income, and living with family), need factors (number of chronic diseases, subjective health status, and unmet medical needs), and health behaviors (smoking status, alcohol consumption, physical activity, and health screening). Data were analyzed using homogeneity testing, t tests, and logistic and multiple regression.



RESULTS: The mean EQ-5D index was 0.8 with activity limitations and 0.9 without activity limitations. In mobility domain, patients without activity limitations showed significant effects of age, education level, number of chronic diseases, subjective health status, and unmet medical needs on mobility, whereas patients with activity limitations only showed a significant effect of age. In self-care domain, age, household income, and number of chronic diseases showed significant factors on patients without activity limitations, but there was no significant factor associated with activity limitations. Among the factors affecting usual activities, gender was found to have a significant effect only on patients with activity limitations, and subjective health status was found to have a significant effect regardless of activity limitations. Among the factors affecting pain/discomfort, living with family only affected pain/discomfort in patients with activity limitations. Among the factors affecting anxiety/depression, gender and alcohol consumption had significant effects only on patients with activity limitations.



CONCLUSION: Factors affecting the QOL of injured patients differed depending on whether patients had activity limitations. Therefore, when assessing injured patients, it may be necessary to ascertain the extent of activity limitations, and medical institutions and local communities need when implementing education and interventions to improve their QOL.

