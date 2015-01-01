|
García-Martín F, Santiago-Sáez A, Labajo-González E, Albarrán-Juan ME, Olivares-Pardo E, Perea-Pérez B. Rev. Esp. Salud Publica 2020; 94: e202011135.
(Copyright © 2020, Ministerio De Sanidad Y Consumo)
unavailable
33215612
OBJECTIVE: Subjects who attempt suicide are not a homogeneous group. Numerous studies accredit different subtypes of individuals with suicide attempts. One of the main applications of classification analysis is the segmentation and selection of the subject's characteristics. The objective of this study is to identify groups of subjects with a suicide attempt and to discover the relationships between them in the hospital population of an area of the Community of Madrid.
Language: es
Spain; Suicide attempt; Decision tree; CHAID; Clasification