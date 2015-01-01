|
Citation
Hyun KK, Mitra SK, Jeong K, Tok A. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 149: e105858.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33220605
Abstract
Crash type is an informative indicator to infer driving behaviors and conditions that cause a crash. For example, rear-end and side-swipe crashes are typically caused by improper vehicle interaction such as sudden lane-changing or speed control while hit-object crashes are likely the result of a single driver's mistake. This study investigated the impact of vehicles travelling as a group (platoon) and its configuration (i.e., types of vehicles consisting of the platoon) on crash type and severity since the vehicles could affect each other when travelling in close proximity. This study applied Generalized Structure Equation Modeling (GSEM) to capture the complex relationships among the various crash factors such as traffic condition, driver characteristics, environmental conditions, and vehicle interaction to the crash attributes including type and severity. This study collected over 3 million individual vehicle data from 39 traffic count sites in California to estimate the vehicle interactions and driving behaviors. The microscopic traffic data are matched to 1417 crash reports.
Language: en
Keywords
Crash type; Severity; Interaction; GSEM; Vehicle platoon