Stanley B, Labouliere CD, Brown GK, Green KL, Galfalvy AC, Finnerty MT, Vasan P, Cummings AK, Wainberg M, Carruthers JW, Dixon LB. Contemp. Clin. Trials 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

BACKGROUND: The treatment of suicidal patients often suffers owing to a lack of integrated care and standardized approaches for identifying and reducing risk. The National Strategy for Suicide Prevention endorsed the Zero Suicide (ZS) model, a multi-component, system-wide approach to identify, engage and treat suicidal patients. The ZS model is a framework for suicide prevention in healthcare systems with the aspirational goal of eliminating suicide in healthcare. While the approach is widely endorsed, it has yet to be evaluated in a systematic manner. This trial evaluates two ZS implementation strategies statewide in specialty mental health clinics.

METHODS/STUDY DESIGN: This trial is the first large-scale implementation of the ZS model in mental health clinics using the Assess, Intervene, and Monitor for Suicide Prevention (A-I-M) clinical model. Using a hybrid effectiveness-implementation type 1 design, we are testing the effectiveness of ZS implementation in 186 mental health clinics in 95 agencies in New York State. Agencies are randomly assigned to either: "Basic Implementation" (BI; a large group didactic learning collaboratives) or "Enhanced Implementation" (EI; participatory small group learning collaboratives; enhanced consultation for site champions). Primary outcomes include suicidal behaviors, hospitalizations and Emergency Department visits; implementation outcomes include protocol adoption, protocol fidelity and barriers/facilitators to implementation.

DISCUSSION: This project has the potential to have a significant public health impact by determining the effectiveness of the ZS model in mental health clinics, a setting where suicide attempts and suicides occur at a higher rate than any other healthcare setting. It will also provide guidance on the implementation level required to achieve uptake and sustainability of ZS.

Implementation; Suicide prevention; Effectiveness; Hybrid trial; Learning collaborative; Outpatient mental health; Zero suicide

