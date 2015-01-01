|
Stanley B, Labouliere CD, Brown GK, Green KL, Galfalvy AC, Finnerty MT, Vasan P, Cummings AK, Wainberg M, Carruthers JW, Dixon LB. Contemp. Clin. Trials 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
33220488
BACKGROUND: The treatment of suicidal patients often suffers owing to a lack of integrated care and standardized approaches for identifying and reducing risk. The National Strategy for Suicide Prevention endorsed the Zero Suicide (ZS) model, a multi-component, system-wide approach to identify, engage and treat suicidal patients. The ZS model is a framework for suicide prevention in healthcare systems with the aspirational goal of eliminating suicide in healthcare. While the approach is widely endorsed, it has yet to be evaluated in a systematic manner. This trial evaluates two ZS implementation strategies statewide in specialty mental health clinics.
Language: en
Implementation; Suicide prevention; Effectiveness; Hybrid trial; Learning collaborative; Outpatient mental health; Zero suicide