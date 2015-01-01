Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIMS: Traumatic dental injuries (TDI) occur frequently and may result in pulp sequelae. This includes pulp necrosis with infection, pulp canal obliteration and root resorption. The aim of this study was to assess the prevalence and risk factors of pulp sequelae after TDI among Norwegian adolescents.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: A retrospective longitudinal study, including historical clinical data, was conducted with 16-year-old pupils in western Norway. All first-grade pupils, born in 1997 (n = 5184), attending public high schools, were invited to participate and to respond to an electronically administered closed-ended questionnaire (response rate 39.6%, n = 2055). Consent was given to access the dental records in the Public Dental Health Service in Hordaland, where information regarding TDI (diagnosis and treatment) and radiographs were interpreted. Only TDIs to anterior teeth were recorded (canine to canine in the maxilla and mandible). Outcome variables of TDI were registered and analysed using logistic regression, Kaplan-Meier survival estimates and log-rank test.



RESULTS: The prevalence of TDI in the sample population was 16.4% (338 pupils), with a total of 637 teeth involved. The number of included teeth for analysis was 571 (90.5%). The prevalence of pulp necrosis with infection was 7.5%. Moderate and severe TDI was associated with a higher frequency of pulp necrosis with infection. Pulp canal obliteration and root resorption were found in 2.8 and 2.3% of teeth with TDI, respectively. Dental hard tissue injuries were more prone to the development of pulp necrosis than luxation injuries and combination injuries. The relationship between root development stage and development of pulp necrosis with infection was not statistically significant.



CONCLUSIONS: Occurrence of different pulp sequelae among teeth affected with TDI was low. Moderate and severe TDI were more at risk of developing pulpal complications and hard tissue injuries were at higher risk of developing pulp necrosis with infection.

Language: en