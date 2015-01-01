|
Citation
|
Chou HJ, Tseng KY. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(22): e8540.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33217909
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The medical burden of psychiatric disorders continues to increase and has caused a major impact on health, society, human rights, and economy in the world. Patients with mental illness have a higher ratio of emergency department visits than non-psychiatric patients. Psychiatric disorder-related emergency department care is a stress-causing factor in emergency department work. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to explore the experience of emergency department nurses in caring for patients with mental illness.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental illness; care experience; emergency nurses; psychiatric nursing