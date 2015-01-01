Abstract

This study aimed to determine the injury prevention-, safety education-, and violence-related factors pertaining to tooth fracture experience (TFE) in Korean adolescents. We used data from the 14th Korea Youth Risk Behavior Survey (KYRBS) in 2018. The 60,040 participants were selected using a complex sampling design from middle and high schools. The participants completed a self-administered questionnaire. The explanatory variables, including school safety education and violence, were assessed in relation to prevention of traumatic injuries. Complex-samples multivariable logistic regression models were applied to explain the factors related to TFE over the past 12 months. The overall prevalence of TFE was 11.4%. Risk factors related to tooth fractures were not wearing a seatbelt on an express bus, not wearing helmets while riding motorcycles and bicycles, clinical treatment due to injuries at school, injuries associated with earphone/smartphones use, and lack of school safety education such as danger evacuation training. The top risk factor was injuries associated with earphone/smartphone usage, followed by lack of familiarity with school safety education. Thus, to prevent tooth fractures among adolescents, schools should strengthen their safety education, including education regarding mobile device usage, and wearing a seatbelt and wearing a helmet. Care should be taken to manage facilities around the school and to prevent injury related to tooth fracture. Further studies on various risk factors related to tooth fractures are warranted.

Language: en