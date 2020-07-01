Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Challenging quiet standing tasks for the ankle, knee, hip, and neck joints were used to test the effect of pre-cueing on the reaction time of articular stabilization strategies.



METHOD: We assessed balance recovery in 15 subjects who were exposed to backward translations on a movable platform during two conditions: alerted, where participants gazed at a countdown light that pre-cued the onset of the platform translation; and unalerted, without onset time pre-cue.



RESULTS: We compared the angular variation of the ankle, knee, hip, and neck joints between the two conditions over four window epochs (0-50 ms; 50-100 ms; 100-150 ms; 150-200 ms). When comparing the window epochs of the ankle and hip joints between conditions, a significant effect was observed in the first and second windows. In the second and third windows, a significant effect was only observed in the alerted group, thereby indicating a faster stability for alerted condition. No significant effect was observed for the knee joint, while a significant effect was observed in the neck joint during the third and fourth windows of the alerted condition.



CONCLUSIONS: Pre-cueing can modify the synergies of the automatic reactive postural responses, prioritizing the stabilization of main joints such as the ankle and hip over that of the neck and knee. It was suggested that joint stabilization in the hip occurred due to the involuntary anticipation preprogrammed in the cortex by the visual pre-cue.

