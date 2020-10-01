|
Edgcomb JB, Shaddox T, Hellemann G, Brooks JO. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33218748
Individuals with psychiatric disorders are vulnerable to adverse mental health outcomes following physical illness. This longitudinal cohort study defined risk profiles for readmission for suicidal behavior and self-harm after general hospitalization of adults with serious mental illness. Structured electronic health record data were analyzed from 15,644 general non-psychiatric index hospitalizations of individuals with depression, bipolar, and psychotic disorders admitted to an urban health system in the southwestern United States between 2006 and 2017. Using data from one-year prior to and including index hospitalization, supervised machine learning was implemented to predict risk of readmission for suicide attempt and self-harm in the following year. The Classification and Regression Tree algorithm produced a classification prediction with an area under the receiver operating curve (AUC) of 0.86 (95% confidence interval (CI) 0.74-0.97). Incidence of suicide-related behavior was highest after general non-psychiatric hospitalizations of individuals with prior suicide attempt or self-harm (18%; 69 cases/389 hospitalizations) and lowest after hospitalizations associated with very high medical morbidity burden (0 cases/3090 hospitalizations). Predictor combinations, rather than single risk factors, explained the majority of risk, including concomitant alcohol use disorder with moderate medical morbidity, and age ≤55-years-old with low medical morbidity.
Hospitalization; Self-harm; Suicide attempt; Electronic health record; Informatics; Physical illness