Abstract

Accuracy of statistical registration of mortality in Russia, especially in times of crisis, is a pressing and relevant issue; this problem was challenging Moscow in the 2000s: until recently, the capital was a complete outsider in terms of accuracy of statistical registration of mortality. The purpose of the study was to identify peculiar features of evolution and the structure of mortality from an event of undetermined intent among Moscow working-age population in the 2000s against the background of the processes taking place in Russia. The article analyzes mortality from an event of undetermined intent among Moscow population of young and old working age in the 2000s, as well as its nosological aspects in 2011-2018, when certain events of undetermined intent were separated as individual nosological units. A sharp decline in indicators in 1999-2000 and their growth in 2015-2017 have been identified. It is shown that these shifts were due to all leading events of undetermined intent (falls/jumps from a high place, hanging/strangulation/suffocation, medicament, alcohol and drug poisoning as well as specified and unspecified events). As a result, the structure of mortality after 2015 has significantly changed due to a sharp increase in the significance of alcohol, medicament and especially drug poisoning. It should be emphasized that in the 2010s the significance of latent suicide in all age and gender groups of Moscow working-age population is significantly higher than in Russia.

Language: ru