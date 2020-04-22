|
Stavrinos D, McManus B, Mrug S, He H, Gresham B, Albright MG, Svancara AM, Whittington C, Underhill A, White DM. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 144: 105686.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32683132 PMCID
INTRODUCTION: Understanding who heeds the driving-related COVID-19 restrictions is critical for assisting public health professionals improve response to this and future pandemic events. The purpose of the current study was to characterize driving behavior changes among adolescents as a function of COVID-19 restrictions. It was hypothesized that adolescent driving would be reduced by COVID-19 restrictions, especially for younger teens, non-minorities, females, non-working teens, and those with higher prosocial tendencies.
Adolescent; Humans; Female; Male; Accidents, Traffic; Adolescent Behavior; Cohort Studies; Mobility; Attention; Automobile Driving; Longitudinal Studies; COVID-19; Coronavirus; Betacoronavirus; Coronavirus Infections; Driving exposure; Licensure; Pandemic response; Pandemics; Pneumonia, Viral; Social Distance; Social Isolation; Teen driving