Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 outbreak reached pandemic proportions in March 2020, and the government of India declared a nationwide lockdown on 24th March, 2020. All vehicular movement, construction work, industries, national highways, etc. remained closed during lockdown. The aim of this study was to assess the impact of lockdown on the case load and epidemiology of orthopaedic trauma cases in the state of Telangana.



Methods: This study was a multi-centre, retrospective observational study. Data were collected from 8 teaching hospitals, 8 corporate hospitals, 1 dedicated industrial trauma, and hand injury center and 56 consultants with individual practice. Data were collected in two groups, pre-lockdown period (23rd Feb to 24th March) and lockdown period (25th march to 25th April). Patient demographics, type of injury, and cause of injury were collected. This was done using an online survey form and retrieval of case data from health records.



Results: There was a significant decrease in total trauma numbers during lockdown by 1266 cases (pre-lockdown n = 2020 and lockdown n = 754), amounting to a decrease by 62.7% (p < 0.01). RTA was the leading cause of trauma in all age groups except in elderly and we found a reduction of 77.9% cases during lockdown (n = 1343 vs. n = 298). The numbers of fragility fractures in elderly were unaffected due to lockdown.



Conclusion: RTA was the major cause of injuries in young adults and adults. Though they cannot be eliminated, RTA numbers can be reduced by strict implementation of traffic rules and better road infrastructure. Lockdown had no effect on incidence of fragility fractures in elderly. With changes in life style and more people working from home there may be a reduction in overall injuries in future.





Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en