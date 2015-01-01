SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Lubbe RJ, Miller J, Roehr CA, Allenback G, Nelson KE, Bear J, Kubiak EN. J. Orthop. Trauma 2020; 34(9): e343-e348.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/BOT.0000000000001890

PMID

32815849 PMCID

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To compare orthopaedic trauma volume and mechanism of injury before and during statewide social distancing and stay-at-home directives.

DESIGN: Retrospective.

SETTING: Level 1 trauma center.

PATIENTS/PARTICIPANTS: One thousand one hundred thirteen patients sustaining orthopaedic trauma injuries between March 17 and April 30 of years 2018, 2019, and 2020.

INTERVENTION: Statewide social distancing and stay-at-home directives.

MAIN OUTCOME MEASUREMENTS: Number of consults, mechanism of injury frequency, and type of injury frequency.

RESULTS: During the COVID-19 pandemic, orthopaedic trauma consult number decreased. Injuries due to gunshot wounds increased and those due to automobile versus pedestrian accidents decreased. Time-to-presentation increased and length of stay decreased. Operative consults remained unchanged.

CONCLUSIONS: Orthopaedic trauma injuries continued to occur during the COVID-19 pandemic at an overall decreased rate, however, with a different distribution in mechanism and type of injury.

LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Therapeutic Level III. See Instructions for Authors for a complete description of levels of evidence.


Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic


Language: en

Keywords

Adult; Aged; Humans; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Incidence; Young Adult; Accidental Falls; Accidents, Traffic; Retrospective Studies; Fractures, Bone; Betacoronavirus; Coronavirus Infections; Pandemics; Pneumonia, Viral; Social Isolation; Communicable Disease Control; Trauma Centers

