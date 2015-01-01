Abstract

INTRODUCTION: U.S. commercial drivers are entrenched in a stressogenic profession, and exposures to endemic chronic stressors shape drivers' behavioral and psychosocial responses and induce profound health and safety disparities. To gain a complete understanding of how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect commercial driver stress, health, and safety over time, and to mitigate these impacts, research and prevention efforts must be grounded in theoretical perspectives that contextualize these impacts within the chronic stressors already endemic to profession, the historical and ongoing forces that have induced them, and the potentially reinforcing nature of the resulting afflictions.



Methods: Extant literature reveals how an array of macro-level changes has shaped downstream trucking industry policies, resulting in stressogenic work organization and workplace characteristics. Emerging evidence suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates existing stressors and introduces novel stressors, with potentially exacerbatory impacts on health and safety disparities.



Results: As COVID-19 exerts an array of multi-level stressors on commercial drivers, syndemic frameworks can provide the appropriate theoretical lens to guide research and prevention. Syndemic frameworks can provide the grounding to allow foregoing commercial driver COVID-19 research to transcend the limitations of prevailing research frameworks by contextualizing COVID-19 stressors holistically within the complex system of endemic chronic stressors and interrelated health and safety afflictions. Syndemic-informed prevention efforts can then be implemented that simultaneously tackle multiple afflictions and the macro-level forces that result in the emergence of commercial drivers' health and safety disparities over time.



Conclusions: The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on commercial drivers cannot be adequately understood or acted upon in isolation from the endemic chronic stressors and interrelated health and safety disparities that characterize the profession. Instead, commercial driver COVID-19 research and prevention needs syndemic frameworks to holistically understand the impacts of COVID-19 on commercial driver stress, health, and safety, and to identify high-leverage preventive actions.





