Abstract
BACKGOUND: Santiago, Chile underwent two separate periods of crisis over the past year. The first period, the 'social crisis,' extended over thirteen weeks in late 2019 into early 2020 due to protests over income inequality and the government response to social unrest. The second period, the 'health crisis,' began in March 2020 with Chile's first case of COVID-19 and escalated rapidly to include 'stay at home orders,' traffic restrictions, and the shuttering of most businesses. We wished to evaluate the impact of these crisis periods on trauma epidemiology.
