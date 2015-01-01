Abstract

This paper analyses the impact that the lockdown decreed by the Spanish Government to combat COVID-19 has had on traffic accidents in Tarragona province (Spain). The number of traffic accidents registered during the first six weeks of lockdown (March 16-April 26) was compared to those reported in the previous six weeks (February 3-March 15). The number of collisions registered during these two periods was also compared to those registered in the equivalent weeks of 2018-2019. During lockdown, the number of traffic accidents fell by 74% compared to the period before lockdown and by 76% with respect to the equivalent period in 2018-2019. This reduction of accidents has been higher than the decrease of mobility during that period (55%). This suggests a multiplicative positive effect of traffic reduction on roads safety. The authors' findings provide new evidences of the disruptive effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on transportation and of how it could be used as a catalyst to promote more sustainable and secure transport systems.





Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

