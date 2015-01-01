SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mogaji E. Transp. Res. Int. Persp. 2020; 6: e100154.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trip.2020.100154

The growing number of studies on the impact of COVID-19 is often discussed in the context of developed countries, highlighting a gap in the understanding of how the pandemic is impacting developing countries. This theoretical commentary focuses on the present and long-term impact of COVID-19 on transportation in Lagos State, Nigeria. The paper recognises the effect on transportation in emerging economies, where lockdowns and restrictions on movement may be ineffective, a state with high population density, poor transportation infrastructure and a large informal economy. Adopting the 'avoid-shift-improve' framework, this paper presents practical implications for public and private sector policymakers, as they navigate this precarious time and chart a new path for individuals and Nigeria.

Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic


Language: en
