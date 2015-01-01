Abstract

Something positive about the Covid-19 crisis: we have started walking and cycling more since the lockdown. However, those who do will often find that slow roads and pedestrian and cycle paths are too narrow to maintain a safe distance of 1.5m from others. The Brussels Region and some Flemish metropoles gave the example of widening the space for the soft road user with simple interventions. After the reopening of the stores, other cities followed these examples, especially in their shopping centers. Now is the time to reflect on the dimensions of pedestrian and cycle paths and tackle our streets and roads with quick wins to stimulate cycling.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en