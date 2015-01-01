CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Keten A. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 149: e105854.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33221659
|
Abstract
|
Diabetes is one of the most common chronic disease in the world. The complications of diabetes both during the disease progression and treatment may cause problem escpecially in traffic. A training on driving safety should be given to diabet patients after diagnosis. Necessary training and legal arrangements should be made in order to increase the awareness in both driving schools and care centers of diabetic patients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Legal; Diabetes; Driving safety