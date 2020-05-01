Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Officers can be unintentionally injured during officer-suspect interactions, and these injuries are often not coded as assaults. This article defines and enumerates injuries that officers sustain while chasing, detaining, arresting, or pursuing suspects. These are termed resistance-related injuries.



METHODS: Data on law enforcement officer injuries treated in U.S. emergency departments were obtained from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System-Occupational Supplement from 2012 to 2017. Resistance-related injuries were defined using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Injury and Illness Classification System, version 2.01. Injury rates were calculated using denominators from the Current Population Survey. Negative binomial regression was used to analyze temporal trends. Data were analyzed in 2019.



RESULTS: Between 2012 and 2017, an estimated 303,500 officers were treated in U.S. emergency departments for nonfatal injuries for an overall injury rate of 568 per 10,000 full-time equivalents. Emergency department-treated injuries significantly decreased by 3.8% annually during this time period (p<0.0001). The leading causes of injury were assaults and violent acts (48%), transportation incidents (11%), and falls (11%). Of the total injuries, more than half were resistance-related (53%). A total of 88% of violence-related injuries, nearly 50% of falls, and 31% of overexertion injuries were considered resistance related.



CONCLUSIONS: More than half of officers' nonfatal injuries occurred when they were interacting, detaining, or pursuing a suspect. This highlights the need to code nonfatal injuries in a consistent and meaningful way that informs police policy and practice.

Language: en