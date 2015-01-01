SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

No Author(s) Listed. Arch. Dis. Child. 2020; 105(12): 1202.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/archdischild-2020-321041

PMID

33221725

Abstract

What do you know about modern slavery and exploitation in childhood? As paediatricians we are all aware of our safeguarding and advocacy role. Recognising a child in such a position may be very hard. Archivist found this article by Laura Wood to be very helpful in describing the issues and delivers a very practical review of the definitions and factors contributing to children's vulnerability (BMJ Paediatrics Open 2020;4:e000327). The author has highlighted her key messages; child modern slavery and human trafficking (MSHT) is a global public health concern with profound risks to life-course health and development. It can have an …

Keywords: Human trafficking;


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print