Abstract

What do you know about modern slavery and exploitation in childhood? As paediatricians we are all aware of our safeguarding and advocacy role. Recognising a child in such a position may be very hard. Archivist found this article by Laura Wood to be very helpful in describing the issues and delivers a very practical review of the definitions and factors contributing to children's vulnerability (BMJ Paediatrics Open 2020;4:e000327). The author has highlighted her key messages; child modern slavery and human trafficking (MSHT) is a global public health concern with profound risks to life-course health and development. It can have an …



Keywords: Human trafficking;

Language: en