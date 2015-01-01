Abstract

Suicidal behaviors during pregnancy are prevalent and have the potential to adversely affect a woman's health and her developing infant. The purpose of this study was to examine prevalence and correlates of suicidal behaviors in a national sample of pregnant women. Using data from the 2009-2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, a sample of 7479 pregnant women was analyzed. Multiple logistic regression was used to examine associations between sample characteristics and suicidal behaviors overall and by pregnancy trimester. In this sample, 3.4% of women exhibited suicidal behaviors such as ideation, planning, and attempt. Suicidal behaviors were more prevalent at 4.4% among women in the first trimester compared to the second/third trimesters (2.9%). Of those exhibiting suicidal behavior, 63.0% were ideators, 18.9% planned suicide, and 18.1% attempted suicide. Logistic regression analyses revealed that all racial/ethnic groups of women in the third trimester were less likely to be suicidal relative to black non-Hispanic women. Alcohol abuse (OR 3.70, 95% CI 1.97, 6.81) and major depressive episode (OR 4.91, 95% CI 3.10, 7.84) in the past year significantly increased the odds of suicidality for all pregnant women. Perceived unmet need for treatment increased the likelihood (OR 5.64, 95% CI 3.55, 8.97) of suicidal behavior regardless of trimester. These findings underscore the importance of screening for suicidal behaviors in the first trimester, especially among those with existing mood disorders and substance abuse. Racial/ethnic differences should be considered in targeted interventions for suicide prevention.

