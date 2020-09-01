Abstract

This is in reference to the article titled "Social Media Use and Depressive Symptoms Among United States Adolescents" by Kreski et al. Social media use has increasingly played a ubiquitous role in the lives of adolescents in the U.S. The authors dutifully illustrate the rising prevalence of its usage among both adolescent boys and girls. However, it does not consider the behavior in which social media are used and does not differentiate between heavy and light use of social media, which can both influence subsequent depressive symptoms. Regarding social media use, response options provided ranged from "almost every day" to "never." This does not necessarily differentiate heavy users from light users. The category of subjects who chose the response that they accessed a social networking site almost every day can lump together adolescents who spend a few minutes a day with those who spend several hours a day.

