Citation
Ng SH, Tan NJH, Luo Y, Goh WS, Ho R, Ho CSH. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
33221189
Abstract
PURPOSE: Adolescent mental illness often goes undetected. Youth and teen Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) are variations of adult MHFA that aims to help adults and adolescents recognize the signs and provide help where appropriate. We conducted a systematic review to summarize the current evidence for youth and teen MHFA, providing direction for future training and research.
Keywords
Adolescent; Mental health first aid; Mental health training; MHFA