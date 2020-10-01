Abstract

BACKGROUND: Magnet®-designated hospitals are seeking to reduce the frequency of falls that lead to injury, which is considered a hospital-acquired condition. Patients with cancer are at high risk to fall, due to multiple factors. Synthesis of the literature supports team efforts and shared learning sessions for patient-care staff as part of the fall prevention process. The purpose was to improve collaboration between Registered Nurses (RNs) and Senior Nurse Aides (SNAs), as well as to enhance their knowledge of fall risk factors and evidence-based prevention guidelines for pediatric oncology patients.



METHODS: An evidence-based practice project was implemented using a quality improvement pilot based on the Magnet® framework. Oncology RNs and SNAs at a large pediatric hospital were invited to attend one of five educational sessions. Pre-and post-session learning was assessed based on an adapted fall risk knowledge assessment tool.



FINDINGS: Thirty participants attended an educational session with 27 (25 RNs and 2 SNAs) matched pre- and post-session assessments. Median post-session assessment scores were statistically significantly higher than pre-session scores (Z = -3.11, p = 0.001). Overall knowledge scores increased for 63% of participants.



DISCUSSION: An educational intervention focused on pediatric oncology nursing enhanced knowledge of patient-care roles and fall prevention efforts, leading to improved fall outcomes.



APPLICATION TO PRACTICE: Ensuring that RNs and SNAs fully embrace their shared role in harm prevention is vital when considering the complexity of delivering nursing care in our current healthcare environment.

