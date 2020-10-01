|
Citation
DiGerolamo KA, Chen-Lim ML. J. Pediatr. Nurs. 2020; 57: 43-49.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33221696
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Magnet®-designated hospitals are seeking to reduce the frequency of falls that lead to injury, which is considered a hospital-acquired condition. Patients with cancer are at high risk to fall, due to multiple factors. Synthesis of the literature supports team efforts and shared learning sessions for patient-care staff as part of the fall prevention process. The purpose was to improve collaboration between Registered Nurses (RNs) and Senior Nurse Aides (SNAs), as well as to enhance their knowledge of fall risk factors and evidence-based prevention guidelines for pediatric oncology patients.
Keywords
Fall prevention; Evidence-based practice; Fall risk factors; Nursing education; Pediatric oncology nursing; Quality improvement