Journal Article

Citation

Wielogórska NL, Winterton RIS. J. Plast. Reconstr. Aesthet. Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.bjps.2020.10.056

PMID

33221185

Abstract

2020 has been an exceptional year. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic and unprecedented impact on all aspects of daily living. Social distancing, travel restrictions and local lockdowns have changed the way we socially interact. Current UK infection rates suggestive of a second wave, have precipitated heightened restrictions, threatening usual seasonal celebrations. 'Firework season' (the period between October and January when peak incidence of firework injuries occur) is already upon us. Circumstantial limitations are likely to result in a higher proportion of people hosting private firework displays, which are associated with increased injury risk. 1
Both frequency and severity of firework injuries are likely to surge, due to a higher number of untrained individuals using them. By summarising both the mechanisms and patterns of firework injuries, we present two algorithms for the management of these patients..


Language: en
