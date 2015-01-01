Abstract

Animal models of alcohol drinking and dependence are a critical resource for understanding the neurobiological mechanisms and development of more effective treatments for alcohol use disorder (AUD). Because most rat strains do not voluntarily consume large enough quantities of alcohol to adequately model heavy drinking, dependence, and withdrawal-related symptoms, researchers frequently turn to experimenter administered methods to investigate how prolonged and repeated exposure to large quantities of alcohol impacts brain and behavior. Vaporized ethanol is a common method used for chronically subjecting rodents to alcohol and has been widely used to model both binge and dependence-inducing heavy drinking patterns observed in humans. Rodent strain, sex, and age during exposure are all well-known to influence outcomes in experiments utilizing intraperitoneal or intragastric methods of repeated ethanol exposure. Yet, despite its frequent use, the impact of these variables on outcomes associated with ethanol vapor exposure has not been widely investigated. The present study analyzed data generated from over 700 rats across an eight-year period to provide a population-level assessment of variables influencing level of intoxication using vapor exposure. Our findings reveal important differences with respect to strain, sex, and age during ethanol exposure in the relationship between blood ethanol concentration and behavioral signs of intoxication. These data provide valuable scientific and practical insight for laboratories utilizing ethanol vapor exposure paradigms to model AUD in rats.

