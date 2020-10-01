|
Citation
|
Urquhart GJ, Sisson LN, Spira AP, Rojo-Wissar DM, Park JN, White RH, Sherman SG. Sleep Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33221254
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To investigate correlates of restless sleep among street-based female sex workers (FSW) in the United States, an understudied population experiencing high rates of structural vulnerabilities (eg, homelessness, food insecurity) and trauma.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; Violence; Restless sleep; Street-based female sex workers; Structural vulnerability