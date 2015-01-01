|
Citation
|
Yilmaz SK, Bohara AK. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33221929
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: There is economic importance to stimulating awareness about preventing adolescent suicide and other associated deleterious mental and behavioral health outcomes, especially the long-term costs from lost productivity. However, the presence of stigma and poor healthcare reporting systems which often prevent data access have frequently limited research into these topics in low-and-middle income (LMICs) countries. The majority of existing research on these topics using LMICs data primarily focuses on prevalence rates and basic correlational associations, and is often a-theoretic. Empirically rigorous work, mostly found using data from the developed world, has primarily relegated suicide into a box of utility-maximization-based decisions. Social integration theory may be a more relevant approach for researching the mitigating factors to deleterious heath behaviors among adolescents in LMICs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Cross-country; Design-weighting; Low-and-middle-income countries (LMIC); Multivariate probit; Social integration