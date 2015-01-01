Abstract

PURPOSE: Studies evaluating the mutual relation between depression and arthritis have been limited and yielded inconsistent results. The aim of this study was to investigate the bidirectional relationship between depression and arthritis in a middle-aged and elderly Chinese population.



METHODS: Participants ≥ 45 years of age were included from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS). In stage I, we assessed the association of baseline depression with follow-up arthritis. In stage II, we examined whether the onset of arthritis predicted future depression. Logistic regression analyses were conducted to estimate the odds ratios (ORs) and confidence intervals (CIs) in stage I and stage II, respectively.



RESULTS: In stage I, 24.3% (679/2794) of the depression group and 15.4% (1000/6482) of the non-depression group developed new arthritis cases. Compared with non-depression individuals, the risk of developing arthritis in depression patients was significantly higher (OR: 1.56, 95% CI 1.37-1.79). In stage II, 39.7% (973/2453) subjects in the arthritis group and 26.7% (1667/6236) subjects in the non-arthritis group developed depressive symptoms. The adjusted OR (95% CI) for depression in the arthritis group was 1.64 (1.45-1.86) times higher than that in the non-arthritis group. In the subgroup analyses according to sex, age, household income, residence, body mass index, smoking and drinking, all sub-groups yielded consistent associations.



CONCLUSION: The onset of depression increased the risk of incident arthritis; in addition, baseline arthritis predicted future depression in middle-aged and elderly Chinese adults.

Language: en