Citation
Ohara A, Yasuhiro M, Mochizuki F, Shinohe T, Sasano Y, Suzuki K, Mikami K, Koizuka I. Auris Nasus Larynx 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
33223340
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Adults over the age of 65 years with balance disorders are at about twice the risk of falls, compared with those without balance disorders. Falls contribute to about 74% of the proximal femoral fractures commonly seen in the elderly. Since balance disorders are more prevalent in older adults than in younger adults, it is important to deal with balance disorders in older adults to prevent falls and the resulting deterioration in their ADL (activity of daily living). In this study, we investigated the effects of vestibular rehabilitation (VR) and cane use on improving gait and balance in patients aged over 65 years with balance disorder.
Keywords
Older adults; Activities of daily living; Balance disorder; Cane; Dizziness handicap inventory; Vestibular rehabilitation