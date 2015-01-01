|
Citation
Scott ES, Canivet C, Ostergren PO. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e1753.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
33225935
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Social Networking Sites (SNS) are commonly used, especially by young adults. Their impact on mental health is unclear. Moreover, little is known about how social factors, e.g. Perceived Emotional Support (PES), may affect this association. Mental health issues are increasingly burdening the young generation and society as a whole. This study aims to investigate the association between frequency of SNS use and number of SNS contacts with the mental health of a young, Swedish population. Additionally, the potential effect modification of PES will be analysed in regard to these relationships.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Gender; Social media; Social support; Mental health; Online social networking; Perceived emotional support; Young adult