Miller AB, Eisenlohr-Moul TA. Curr. Behav. Neurosci. Rep. 2019; 6: 141-150.
PMID
33224711 PMCID
PURPOSE of Review: While rates of other medical illnesses have declined over the past several decades, rates of suicide have increased, particularly among adolescents. Prior research on biological underpinnings of suicide risk has remained limited. In this review, we describe a recent model conceptualizing suicide as a failure of biological responses to acute stress. According to this model, youth who fail to mount an adaptive stress response following exposure to a stressor are at acute risk for suicide.
Language: en
suicidal behavior; suicidal ideation; stress and suicide; within-person models of suicide