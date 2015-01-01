Abstract

OBJECTIVEs Our first goal is to evaluate the prevalence of hospital admissions for prescription opioid overdose (POD) in pediatric inpatients, and next goal is to measure the independent association between cannabis use disorders (CUD) and POD.



METHODS We used the nationwide inpatient sample (NIS) and included 27,444,239 pediatric inpatients (age ≤ 18 years), and 10,562 (0.04%) were managed primarily for POD. The odds ratio (OR) of the association of variables in POD inpatients was measured using the binomial logistic regression model that was adjusted for demographic confounders and psychiatric comorbidities.



RESULTS Adolescents have higher odds (OR 10.75, 95% CI 10.16-11.36) of POD-related hospitalization compared to children ≤ 12 years. Whites formed the significant proportion (67%), and those from low-income families (<50th percentile) had higher likelihood for POD-related hospitalization. The most prevalent psychiatric comorbidities were mood disorders (44.3%) and anxiety disorders (14.6%). Prevalent comorbid substance use disorders (SUDs) included cannabis (14.2%), tobacco (13.1%), and opioid (9.4%). A higher odds of association with POD-related hospitalizations were seen in pediatric inpatients with comorbid opioid (OR 8.79, 95% CI 8.08-9.56), tobacco (OR 1.58, 95% CI 1.47-1.70), and cannabis (OR 1.68, 95% CI 1.57-1.81) use disorders.



CONCLUSION The prescription opioid is a bridge to opioid abuse/dependence, thereby increasing the risk of other SUDs like tobacco (by 58%) and cannabis (by 68%). Regulating the easy availability of prescription opioids and also improving the existing prescription trends are an essential way to reduce this problem. Finally, awareness and counseling are recommended strategies for harm reduction/rehabilitation among the pediatric population.

