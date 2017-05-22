Abstract

BACKGROUND: Methanol poisoning is of particular importance in low and middle-income countries. We reported on a methanol poisoning incident that occurred 22 May 2017, in El Hajeb (Morocco).



Aims: This study aimed to describe the extent of the intoxication, determine its source and implement the necessary preventative measures.



Methods: We conducted a cross-sectional survey. A standardized questionnaire including socio-economic data, clinical symptoms and time of use was administered face-to-face to cases of methanol poisoning. Biological samples were taken for toxicological analysis. Data were entered and analyzed on Epi Info version 7.



Results: Twenty-six cases of methanol poisoning were surveyed with a mean age of 39.7 (SD 11.1) years and a male/female sex ratio of 5.5. All intoxicated cases were of low socioeconomic status. The mean latency period between use and symptom onset was 1.5 (SD 1) days. Reported symptoms were mildly altered consciousness in 14 cases (53.8%), abdominal pain in 10 cases (38.5%), headache in 9 cases (34.6%), vomiting in 8 cases (30.8%) and coma in 7 cases (27.1%). Mortality was 65% and 4 cases developed blindness. Laboratory results confirmed the presence of methanol in the blood with values greater than 0.6 g/L. The dose of methanol in the associated bottle was 217 g/L.



Conclusion: Public awareness of the dangers of methanol intoxication is important. Health professionals need to be aware of the clinical signs and what to do in the event of methanol poisoning.

Language: en